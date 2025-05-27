Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $132,469,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,151,000 after acquiring an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

