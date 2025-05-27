Berkeley Inc Buys 99,018 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkeley Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

