Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $431.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins stock opened at $317.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

