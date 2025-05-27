National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,737,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,134,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

