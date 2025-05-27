BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

