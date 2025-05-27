Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 167,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 65,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 64.3% in the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box



Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

