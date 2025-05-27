iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

