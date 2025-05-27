Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

