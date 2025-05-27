Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $239.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.