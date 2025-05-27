Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $321.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.