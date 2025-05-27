Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,953 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upped their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

