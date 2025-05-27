Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,211.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,040.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

