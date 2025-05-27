Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,506,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $237.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,045.36. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $352,886.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,037 shares in the company, valued at $10,045,280.07. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,603. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.