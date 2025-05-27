Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

