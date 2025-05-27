Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Canadian Solar was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.2%

CSIQ stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $656.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

