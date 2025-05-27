Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was down 22.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Hemostemix Trading Down 22.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.
Insider Transactions at Hemostemix
In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Ross Stores Be the Safety Cushion In Retail Stocks?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Still Have Safe Payouts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.