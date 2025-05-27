Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was down 22.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Trading Down 22.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Insider Transactions at Hemostemix

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

