KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $121.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

