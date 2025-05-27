Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on June 27th

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance
Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 241 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £721.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.97. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 51.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.
