Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Announces Dividend of GBX 32.50

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 97.0% increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hill & Smith Trading Up 1.6%

HILS opened at GBX 1,858 ($25.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,776.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,894.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,463.97 ($19.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,330 ($31.61).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts forecast that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.92) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hill & Smith

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($25.44) per share, for a total transaction of £79,218.75 ($107,488.13). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 1,054 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,842 ($24.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,414.68 ($26,342.85). 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.