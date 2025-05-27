Ghe LLC Buys 293 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

