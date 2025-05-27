Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This trade represents a 39.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.