Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

