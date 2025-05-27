Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $36,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

ADBE opened at $407.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

