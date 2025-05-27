Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

