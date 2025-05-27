Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.