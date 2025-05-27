Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE C opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.