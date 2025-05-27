Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.