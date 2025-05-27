Elite Financial Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after buying an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after buying an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after buying an additional 407,750 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

