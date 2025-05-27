Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

