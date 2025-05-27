AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.71 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,829.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,692.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,455.58. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,966.76.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoZone stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

