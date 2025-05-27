3,014 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Elite Financial Inc.

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $509.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

