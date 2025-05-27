Elite Financial Inc. Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

