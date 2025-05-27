Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
