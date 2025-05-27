Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.