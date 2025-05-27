Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $215,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,712,493,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after purchasing an additional 190,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

BLK opened at $964.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $752.30 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $921.10 and a 200-day moving average of $976.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

