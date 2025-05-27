TFR Capital LLC. Invests $1.45 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ICE opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $131.79 and a one year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

