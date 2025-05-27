Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $257.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

