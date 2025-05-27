Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,409 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

