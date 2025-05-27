714 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by AG Asset Advisory LLC

AG Asset Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. S&P Global comprises 0.4% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $510.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.21 and a 200-day moving average of $503.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

