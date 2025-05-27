Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

