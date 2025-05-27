Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day moving average of $386.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

