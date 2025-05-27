Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,801,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7%

WFC opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

