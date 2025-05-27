Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

MOAT stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

