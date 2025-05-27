Airline Stocks To Watch Now – May 26th

RTX, TransDigm Group, American Airlines Group, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transportation services, including passenger and cargo flights. Investors in airline stocks gain ownership stakes in these carriers and can profit from stock price appreciation and dividends, though their performance is often sensitive to fuel costs, economic cycles, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.38. 5,509,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $28.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,433.93. The stock had a trading volume of 430,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,368.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 46,732,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,451,872. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.10. 2,002,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $255.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. 7,809,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Stories