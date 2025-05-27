Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $782,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

