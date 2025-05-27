Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 13,646 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2%

ET stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

