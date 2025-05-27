Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 263.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 402,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 306,478 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 954,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after buying an additional 713,477 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.