Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 741.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

