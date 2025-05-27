Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,822,217.35. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

