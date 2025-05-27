Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

