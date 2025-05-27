Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $416.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

