Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,022,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

